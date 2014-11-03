FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Dufry: earnings beat sends stock up for 5th straight day
#Switzerland Market Report
November 3, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Dufry: earnings beat sends stock up for 5th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Dufry shares up for 5th straight day & second-best performer across European mid-caps as earnings come in ahead of forecasts.

** Stock weak in run-up to earnings report despite upgrades from analysts.

** 7 of 14 estimates for 2014 earnings new or revised over past month, according to StarMine, with average revision of +1.4 pct. Stock down 3.3 pct over same period.

** Duty-free operator sees 4th consecutive quarter of double digit turnover growth in U.S., Canada.



