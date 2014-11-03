FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- CFF prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 3, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- CFF prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Compagnie de financement foncier CFF

Corp (CFF)

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro

Maturity Date November 12, 2021

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.87

Reoffer Yield 0.644 pct

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps, eqivalent to 28.4 basis points

over the 2.25 pct September 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Natixis, Santander GBM

& UniCredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)&

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Euronext paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012299394

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.