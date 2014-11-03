New Issue- CFF prices 1.5 bln euro 2021 bond

Nov 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Compagnie de financement foncier CFF
Corp (CFF)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Euro
Maturity Date November 12, 2021
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.87
Reoffer Yield 0.644 pct
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps, eqivalent to 28.4 basis points
over the 2.25 pct September 4, 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, Natixis, Santander GBM
& UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)&
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Euronext paris
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
