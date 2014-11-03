FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2020 bond
November 3, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thuringen Girozentrale (Helaba)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 10, 2020

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price 100.1950

Reoffer price 100.1950

Payment Date November 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000HLB1V24

