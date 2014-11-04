BUZZ-888 Holdings: Rises on full year earnings upgrade

** 888 Holdings Plc shares rise as much as 5.4 pct, among the top performers among UK midcaps, after issuing an upbeat outlook.

** Online gambling company says expects full year adjusted EBITDA ahead of current analyst consensus.

** 888 posted a 22 pct jump in Q3 revenue driven by a strong performance in its casino games.

** Investec Securities, which rates stock a “buy” , says all areas are performing well, but casino, in particular is way ahead, with Q3 revenue up 23 pct.

** Up to Monday’s close, the stock had fallen about 25 pct this year. (Reuters Messaging: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)