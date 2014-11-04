New Issue-BNPP Home Loan prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH (BNPP Home Loan)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Issue price 98.8440

Reoffer price 98.8440

Reoffer yield 0.997 pct

Spread minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date November 14,2014

Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO,BNP Paribas & Swedbank

Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French Law

Notes Launched under DIP programme

ISIN FR0012300754

