New Issue-BNPP Home Loan prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas Home Loan SFH (BNPP Home Loan)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2024
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 98.8440
Reoffer price 98.8440
Reoffer yield 0.997 pct
Spread minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date November 14,2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO,BNP Paribas & Swedbank
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French Law
Notes Launched under DIP programme
