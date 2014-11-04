FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ING-Diba prices 50 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014

New Issue- ING-Diba prices 50 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ING Diba AG

Issue Amount 50 million Euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2024

Coupon 0.937 pct

Issue price par

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole

Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

