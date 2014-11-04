New Issue- ING-Diba prices 50 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ING Diba AG
Issue Amount 50 million Euro
Maturity Date November 11, 2024
Coupon 0.937 pct
Issue price par
Payment Date November 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole
Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
