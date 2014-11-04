FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Schleswig-Holstein adds 150 mln euro 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Schleswig-Holstein adds 150 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower German State of Schleswig-Holstein

Issue Amount 150 million Euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2022

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 103.088

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Helaba, HSBC Trinkhaus & HSH Nordbank

Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 350 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000SHFM402

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.