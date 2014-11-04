New Issue- Schleswig-Holstein adds 150 mln euro 2022 bond

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower German State of Schleswig-Holstein
Issue Amount 150 million Euro
Maturity Date July 29, 2022
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 103.088
Spread 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through midswaps
Payment Date November 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba, HSBC Trinkhaus & HSH Nordbank
Ratings AAA (Moody‘s)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 350 million euro when fungible
