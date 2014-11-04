New Issue- Rikshem AB prices 300 mln swedish crown 2019 bond

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Rikshem AB
Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown
Maturity Date November 11, 2019
Coupon 3 months STIBOR + 42 bp
Discount Margin 3 months STIBOR + 42 bp
Payment Date November 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S
Ratings A- (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Denoms (K) 1000
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
