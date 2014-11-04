New Issue- Rikshem AB prices 300 mln swedish crown 2019 bond

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Rikshem AB

Issue Amount 300 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 11, 2019

Coupon 3 months STIBOR + 42 bp

Discount Margin 3 months STIBOR + 42 bp

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank A/S

Ratings A- (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Denoms (K) 1000

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006451944

