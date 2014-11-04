New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.a (UBI Banca)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 7, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.022

Yield 1.353 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ING, LBBW & Mediobanca

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0005067076

