New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.a (UBI Banca)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 7, 2025
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.022
Yield 1.353 pct
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ING, LBBW & Mediobanca
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
