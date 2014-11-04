FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- UBI Banca prices 1.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Unione di Banche Italiane S.c.p.a (UBI Banca)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 7, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.022

Yield 1.353 pct

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 7, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, ING, LBBW & Mediobanca

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN IT0005067076

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
