New Issue- DVB Bank SE prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
November 4, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- DVB Bank SE prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower DVB Bank SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2019

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.534

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 85.60bp

Over the 0.25 pct 2019 OBL

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Commerzbank, DZ BANK & UniCredit

Ratings A+ (S&P) & A+ (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1135782628

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

