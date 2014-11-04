FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BayernLB adds 50 mln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date December 27, 2021

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.0 pct

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 250 million euro

when fungible

ISIN DE000BLB2JB6

