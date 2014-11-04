FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 250 mln euro 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 250 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank AG

Issue Amount 250 million Euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 0.750 pct

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Yield 0.75 pct

Payment Date November 20, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord

Ratings Baa3 (Moody’s

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
