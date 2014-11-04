FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Citigroup Inc prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Citigroup Inc prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond FRN on Tuesday.

Borrower Citigroup Inc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro

Maturity Date November 11, 2019

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 55 bp

Issue price 99.850

Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 58 bp

Payment Date November 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, ABN Amro, DB, HSBC, RBS,

Santander GBM, SEB & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1135549167

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.