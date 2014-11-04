New Issue- Citigroup Inc prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 FRN

Nov 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond FRN on Tuesday.
Borrower Citigroup Inc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Euro
Maturity Date November 11, 2019
Coupon 3 month EURIBOR + 55 bp
Issue price 99.850
Discount Margin 3 month EURIBOR + 58 bp
Payment Date November 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, ABN Amro, DB, HSBC, RBS,
Santander GBM, SEB & Unicredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)