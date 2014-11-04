New Issue- Societe Des prices a dual tranche deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Societe Des Autoroutes Paris-Rhin-Rhone
**** Tranche 1
Issue Amount 700 million Euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.611
Yield 1.91 pct
Spread 63 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to 94.2 bp
Over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
**** Tranche 2
Issue Amount 700 million Euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2025
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.499
Yield 1.93 pct
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, Equivalent to 111.6 bp
Over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
**** Common Terms
Payment Date November 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Llouds, Mediobanca, MUFG, Natixis & ING
Ratings BBB+ (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
