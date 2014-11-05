New Issue- EGW prices dual tranche deal

Nov 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Emissionszentrale Fur Gemeinnutzige Wohnbautrager

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 52.3 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 24, 2029

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 102.143

Spread Minus 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0260067720

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50.6 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 24, 2024

Coupon 0.75 pct

Issue price 101.698

Spread Minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0260067712

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

