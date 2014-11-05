New Issue- Berlin prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Berlin,Land Von (Berlin)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 11, 2022
Coupon 0.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.807
Reoffer yield 0.775 pct
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps, equivalent to 24.9 basis points
over the of 1.5pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date November 11, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DEKA,DZ Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)