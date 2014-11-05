New Issue- European Union prices 660 mln euro 2029 bond

Nov 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Union

Issue Amount 660 million euro

Maturity Date October 4, 2029

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.475

Yield 1.49 pct

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24.0bp

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, CA CIB, Commerzbank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)