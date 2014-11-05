FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Abbey National prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
November 5, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Abbey National prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc

Guarantor Santander UK plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2020

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.568

Reoffer Yield 0.961 pct

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 83.33 bp

over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SG CIB, Santander GBM & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1136183537

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

