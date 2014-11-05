New Issue- Abbey National prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Abbey National Treasury Services plc
Guarantor Santander UK plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 13, 2020
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.568
Reoffer Yield 0.961 pct
Spread 51 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 83.33 bp
over the 0.25 pct October 2019 OBL
Payment Date November 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, SG CIB, Santander GBM & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
