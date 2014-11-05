New Issue- Nomura prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nomura Europe Finance NV
Guarantor Nomura Holdings
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date May 12, 2021
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.50
Spread 98 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nomura, Lloyds, Natixis, Santander, Swed & UNI
Ratings BBB+ (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
