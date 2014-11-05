New Issue-KfW adds 150 mln stg to 2017 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date Dec 7, 2017

Coupon 1.00 pct

Reoffer price 99.150

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1 ¾ UKT January,2017

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion sterling when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0844692201

