New Issue-KfW adds 150 mln stg to 2017 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW)
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date Dec 7, 2017
Coupon 1.00 pct
Reoffer price 99.150
Spread 48 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1 ¾ UKT January,2017
Payment Date November 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
