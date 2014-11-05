New Issue-CAF prices 225 mln swiss franc 2028 bond

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CORPORACION ANDINA DE FOMENTO (CAF)

Issue Amount 225 swiss franc

Maturity Date December 1,2028

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.216

Reoffer price 100.266

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to

71 basis points over Swiss Govt bond

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0260067779

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)