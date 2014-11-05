FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-CAF prices 225 mln swiss franc 2028 bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CAF prices 225 mln swiss franc 2028 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CORPORACION ANDINA DE FOMENTO (CAF)

Issue Amount 225 swiss franc

Maturity Date December 1,2028

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.216

Reoffer price 100.266

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to

71 basis points over Swiss Govt bond

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0260067779

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.