FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- JICA prices $500 mln 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- JICA prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Guarantor Japan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 13, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.588

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to

31.4 basis points over the CT5

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML,CITI & DAIWA

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1128193809

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.