FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Council of Europe prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Council of Europe prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 14, 2019

Coupon 1.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.7570

Yield 1.801 pct

Spread 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & TD

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US222213AK66

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.