New Issue- Council of Europe prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date November 14, 2019

Coupon 1.750 pct

Reoffer price 99.7570

Yield 1.801 pct

Spread 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & TD

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN US222213AK66

