New Issue- Council of Europe prices $1.0 bln 2019 bond

Nov 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Council of Europe Development Bank
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date November 14, 2019
Coupon 1.750 pct
Reoffer price 99.7570
Yield 1.801 pct
Spread 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, HSBC, Morgan Stanley & TD
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
