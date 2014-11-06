New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

Nov 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date September 11, 2017
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 103.836
Yield 0.87 pct
Spread 62 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 90.2 bp
Over the OBL 163
Payment Date November 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DB, DZ BANK, LBBW & UniCredit
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible
