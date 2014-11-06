New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 100 mln euros to 2017 bond

Nov 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 103.836

Yield 0.87 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 90.2 bp

Over the OBL 163

Payment Date November 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DB, DZ BANK, LBBW & UniCredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

The issue size will total 750 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1X26E7

