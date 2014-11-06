New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln sek 2016 FRN

Nov 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S (Nykredit)

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 3 months STIBOR + 20 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 months STIBOR + 20 basis points

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A+ (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

