New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln sek 2016 FRN

Nov 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S (Nykredit)
Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown
Maturity Date November 14, 2016
Coupon 3 months STIBOR + 20 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 months STIBOR + 20 basis points
Payment Date November 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings A+ (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
