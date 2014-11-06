FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln sek 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Nykredit prices 500 mln sek 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nykredit Bank A/S (Nykredit)

Issue Amount 500 million swedish crown

Maturity Date November 14, 2016

Coupon 3 months STIBOR + 20 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 months STIBOR + 20 basis points

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings A+ (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

