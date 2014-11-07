FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Intertek and Michael Page: fortunes diverging says Goldman
#Goldman Sachs
November 7, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Intertek and Michael Page: fortunes diverging says Goldman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Intertek among top risers on FTSE 100 with Michael Page among top fallers on FTSE 250, both on Goldman Sachs ratings changes.

** In a sector note GS says Intertek’s valuation (9.3x 2016E EV/EBITDA) undervalues 9% projected annual EPS growth, upgrades to “buy”.

** Downgrades Michael Page to “neutral” to reflect profit warning on 14 October

** “While growth has been improving over the last few quarters, the weak and sometimes volatile macro data has resulted in a de-rating in the shares especially since June which we believe will not lift going into 2015 given the continued weakness expected in Europe,” GS says.

** Bank also upgrades Experian to "neutral", cuts Randstad and Adecco to "neutral". Chart on sector valuations: link.reuters.com/hah43w

** Goldman ratings summary: link.reuters.com/mah43w

RM: alasdair.pal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

