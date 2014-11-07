FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Playtech: Falls on Malaysia regulatory woes
November 7, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Playtech: Falls on Malaysia regulatory woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Gambling technology company Playtech weakens as the Malaysian parliament debated whether to regulate or ban online gambling.

** Stock down around 1 pct, having fallen as much as 4.9 pct.

** The company on Thursday said it is monitoring the position closely and, regardless of the potential impact of any changes in the Malaysian market, expects to meet a 195 mln euro ($242 million) FY EBITDA figure forecast by analysts.

** Numis analyst Ivor Jones say, “Still it’s a concern because the company cannot say with certainty what will happen in Malaysia.”

** The brokerage has a “hold” rating and target price of 720 pence on Playtech’s stock.

** Up to Thursday’s close, the stock had fallen 10 percent this year. (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

