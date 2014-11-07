FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Golden Legacy adds $70 mln to 2019 bond
#Market News
November 7, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Golden Legacy adds $70 mln to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Golden Legacy PTE LTD

Guarantor PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (Sritex) & its subsidiary

PT Sinar Pantja Djaja

Issue Amount $70 million

Maturity Date April 24, 2019

Coupon 9.0 pct

Reoffer price 104.25

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Listing SGX-ST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes The issue size will total $270 million

when fungible

Reg S ISIN USY2749KAA89

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

