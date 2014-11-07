New Issue- Mediobanca prices 1.25 bln euro 2017 bond

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Mediobanca S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 14, 2017

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.973

Yield 0.884 pct

Spread 62 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 92.1bp

over the OBL 164

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Mediobanca & UniCredit

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1137512312

