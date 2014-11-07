New Issue- Molnlycke prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Molnlycke Holding AB

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2022

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.797

Yiled 1.530 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 110.7bp

Over the January 2022 DBR

Payment Date November 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Nordea & SEB

Ratings BBB (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1137512668

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)