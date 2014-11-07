Avanir says FDA approval in November for migraine treatment unlikely

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was unlikely that its experimental migraine drug-device would win U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval by the scheduled timeline, sending its shares down 5 percent in premarket trading.

The FDA has raised questions on the data submitted in its marketing application, the company said on Friday.

The agency was slated to decide on whether or not to approve the product on Nov. 26.

The company’s shares were trading at $12.56 in premarket trading. They closed at $13.21 on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)