FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avanir says FDA approval in November for migraine treatment unlikely
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 7, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Avanir says FDA approval in November for migraine treatment unlikely

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc said it was unlikely that its experimental migraine drug-device would win U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval by the scheduled timeline, sending its shares down 5 percent in premarket trading.

The FDA has raised questions on the data submitted in its marketing application, the company said on Friday.

The agency was slated to decide on whether or not to approve the product on Nov. 26.

The company’s shares were trading at $12.56 in premarket trading. They closed at $13.21 on Thursday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.