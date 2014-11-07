New Issue- KFW prices $ 250 mln 0.213 bond

Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Germany

Issue Amount $ 250 million

Maturity Date November 17, 2015

Coupon 0.213

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1137826845

