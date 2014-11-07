New Issue- Bayer prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayer Capital Corporation BV

Guarantor Bayer AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2023

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 99.5860

Reoffer price 99.5860

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Sussie, MIZ & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

