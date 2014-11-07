FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Bayer prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond
November 7, 2014 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Bayer prices 500 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Bayer Capital Corporation BV

Guarantor Bayer AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 13, 2023

Coupon 1.250 pct

Issue price 99.5860

Reoffer price 99.5860

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 12, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Sussie, MIZ & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
