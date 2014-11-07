FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- DNB Boligkreditt prices 500 mln euro 2021 FRN
November 7, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- DNB Boligkreditt prices 500 mln euro 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower DNB Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 17, 2021

Coupon 3 month euribor + 10 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month euribor + 10 basis points

Payment Date November 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1137512742

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)


