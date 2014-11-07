New Issue- Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale
(Bremer LB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 13, 2019
Coupon 0.370 pct
Issue price 99.91
Reoffer price 99.91
Yield 0.387 pct
Payment Date November 13, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
