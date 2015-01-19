FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-UK Mail: Telegraph column backs stock
#Hot Stocks
January 19, 2015 / 9:37 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-UK Mail: Telegraph column backs stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Delivery company UK Mail Group Plc’s shares rise as much as 10.4 pct and are poised for their biggest single-day percentage gain in over a year

** Arden Partners Ltd analyst Ben Thefaut and trader at Winterflood Securities attribute UK Mail’s gains to popular Telegraph investor column Questor published on Saturday, Jan. 17

** Link: bit.ly/1AAeHZC

** “The shares are trading on 15 times forecast earnings and we upgrade to a buy,” says John Ficenec, Questor Editor

** Column draws to attention record volumes of parcels delivered by UK Mail during the key Christmas period and boost from the demise of rival City Link (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
