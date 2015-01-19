FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 26,2022

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.399

Reoffer yield 0.337 pct

Spread Minus 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 24.8 bps

Over the January 2022,DBR

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CACIB, CMZB (B&D/DM) & DZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000CZ40KG0

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
