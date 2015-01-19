New Issue- FMS adds 150 mln stg to 2018 bond

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)

Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation

Fund of The Federal Republic of

Germany (SoFFin)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 7,2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 102.999

Reoffer price 102.999

Reoffer yield 1.075 pct

Spread 26 basis ponits

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct

July 2018 UKT,equivalent to 40.2bps

Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D) & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt (Regulated Market)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 675 million sterling when fungible

ISIN XS1173866432

