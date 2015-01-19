New Issue- FMS adds 150 mln stg to 2018 bond

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement (FMS)
Guarantor Financial Market Stabilisation
Fund of The Federal Republic of
Germany (SoFFin)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7,2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 102.999
Reoffer price 102.999
Reoffer yield 1.075 pct
Spread 26 basis ponits
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct
July 2018 UKT,equivalent to 40.2bps
Over the 5 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date January 26,2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D) & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt (Regulated Market)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
The issue size will total 675 million sterling when fungible
