New Issue- IFB Hamburg prices 250 mln euro 2025 bond
January 19, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- IFB Hamburg prices 250 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Hamburgische Investitions Und Foerderbank

Guarantor Freie und Hansestadt Hamburg

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2025

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.1630

Reoffer price 99.1630

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, DZ, Helaba & Warburg

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1X3JG8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

