New Issue- NACN prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower National Bank of Canada ( NACN )
Guarantor NBC Covered Bond (Legislative)
Guarantor Limited Partnership
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 26,2022
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.473
Reoffer price 99.473
Reoffer yield 0.577 pct
Spread 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 48.7bps
Over the January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 26, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, Commerzbank & NBCFM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Canada
