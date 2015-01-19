New Issue- NACN prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower National Bank of Canada ( NACN )

Guarantor NBC Covered Bond (Legislative)

Guarantor Limited Partnership

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 26,2022

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 99.473

Reoffer price 99.473

Reoffer yield 0.577 pct

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 48.7bps

Over the January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNPP, Commerzbank & NBCFM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Canada

ISIN XS1173616753

