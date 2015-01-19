FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2017 bond
January 19, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Vasakronan prices 500 mln SEK 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Vasakronan AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 26, 2017

Coupon 0.34 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.34 pct

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006732509

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

