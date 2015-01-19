FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- EAA prices 100 mln stg 2016 FRN
#Financials
January 19, 2015 / 2:56 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EAA prices 100 mln stg 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date January 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 1bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1bp

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1173843654

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
