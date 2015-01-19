New Issue- EAA prices 100 mln stg 2016 FRN

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date January 26, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 1bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 1bp

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1173843654

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)