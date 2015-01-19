FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- EIB adds 500 bln euro to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 15,2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 107.469

Spread Minus 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps,equivalent to 18.1bps

Over the September 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 26,2015

Lead Manager(s) are BBVA, BNPP & BofA Merrill Lynch

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 12.5 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Luxembourg

Notes The issue size will total 2.2 billion euro when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0918749622

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

