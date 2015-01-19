New Issue- PBB adds 200 mln euro 2019 bond

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Depfa Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 101.1180

Reoffer price 101.1180

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Nord Bank & LB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P) &

A- (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A12UAR2

