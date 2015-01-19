FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- FMS prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
January 19, 2015 / 4:01 PM / in 3 years

New Issue- FMS prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 26, 2019

Coupon Zero pct

Issue price 99.959

Reoffer price 99.959

Yield 0.01 pct

Payment Date January 26, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Credit Suisse & GS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000A12T523

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

