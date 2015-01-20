New Issue-Basel Landschaft prices a dual tranche deal

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Basel Landschaft,Kanton (Basel Landschaft)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 110 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 26, 2036
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.3830
Reoffer price 100.3830
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 215 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 26, 2026
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 100.3280
Reoffer price 100.3280
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps
Common terms
Payment Date February 12,2015
Lead Manager(s) ZKB, CS & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swiss
