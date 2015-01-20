New Issue-Basel Landschaft prices a dual tranche deal

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Basel Landschaft,Kanton (Basel Landschaft)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 110 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 26, 2036

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.3830

Reoffer price 100.3830

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0267855994

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 215 million swiss franc

Maturity Date February 26, 2026

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 100.3280

Reoffer price 100.3280

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0267855986

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date February 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) ZKB, CS & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)