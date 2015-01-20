FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-IBRD adds 3.0 bln INR to 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-IBRD adds 3.0 bln INR to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date December 20, 2016

Coupon 6.00 pct

Reoffer price 101.750

Reoffer yield 5.000 pct

Payment Date January 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD (B&D)

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 13 billion Indian Rupee when fungible

ISIN XS1078730584

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.