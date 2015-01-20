New Issue-IBRD adds 3.0 bln INR to 2016 bond

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction & Development

(IBRD)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date December 20, 2016

Coupon 6.00 pct

Reoffer price 101.750

Reoffer yield 5.000 pct

Payment Date January 28,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD (B&D)

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 13 billion Indian Rupee when fungible

ISIN XS1078730584

