New Issue- Spain prices 9.0 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower The Kingdom of Spain (Spain)

Issue Amount 9.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 30,2025

Coupon 1.60 pct

Issue price 99.478

Reoffer price 99.478

Reoffer yield 1.656 pct

Spread 92 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date January 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC , BBVA & CACIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Public Debt Market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Spanish Law

ISIN ES00000126Z1

