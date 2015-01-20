New Issue- EIB adds 250 mln NOK to 2022 FRN

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 26, 2022
Coupon 3-month Nibor + 3.5bp
Issue price 99.835
Payment Date February 3, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.135 pct (m&u)
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Norwegian
Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion Norwegian crown
when fungible
