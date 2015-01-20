FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln SEK to 2020 FRN
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 4:26 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln SEK to 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million swedish crown

Maturity Date July 24,2020

Coupon 3-month stibor + 43 basis points

Payment Date January 27,2015

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.058 pct

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.55 billion swedish crown when fungible

Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS0955018261

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
